Mary Bernice Lloyd Bailey died Friday, March 15, 2019, at her home in Bensalem, Pa. She was born in Palo Alto, California, near where her father was stationed in the U.S. Army during World War II. Most of her childhood was spent with her parents, Sam Lloyd Sr., MD and Bernice Miller Lloyd, RN, and her two brothers in Trenton, N.J., where she went through the Trenton school system from Kindergarten through high school. After graduating from the University of Michigan (B.S/R.N. School of Nursing 1965), she worked in Ann Arbor for a year in pediatrics. Then, California called ("Right back where I started from"). She lived there for about 10 years while working in various nursing positions. One was United Airlines R.N. Stewardess for "Overwater Flights" from Los Angeles to Oahu, Hawaii. Mary always wanted to teach nursing and pursued the necessary credentials. She received her Master's in Nursing from UCLA (1971) and then taught there in it's nursing program. While teaching, she continued her clinical practice and became involved in critical care nursing. She eventually moved back east and taught nursing at Holy Family and Jefferson. Mary then worked with coordinating clinical trials while earning her Ph.D. in Health Education from Temple University (1992). After retirement from full-time work, Mary worked at several part-time positions including a Telemedicine Clinic at Walmart and teaching nursing in the practical Nursing Program at Bucks County Community College. She also volunteered at the Churchville Nature Center and at the Bee Well Boutique at St. Mary's Hospital. One of Mary's main hobbies was horseback riding. She was exposed to horses early with pony rides on the beach in Atlantic City and rode throughout her life later in Tyler State Park. She also loved cats and rescued several throughout her life. Backyard flower gardening and attracting hummingbirds were two of her Favorite activities. Mary is survived by the love of her life, her husband, John Parke Bailey. She also leaves behind her two wonderful brothers, Samuel J. Lloyd Jr., MD (Lori) of Warrenton, Va. and David J. Lloyd, Esq. (Mary K.) of Madison, N.J., many nieces and nephews, and her step-daughters, Kelly Andreoli (Pat) and Kristen Bailey. A private funeral ceremony will be held at the family grave site at Mt. Lebanon Cemetery in Somerset County, Pa. Donations in Mary's name may be made to Friends of Churchville Nature Center, 501 Churchville La., Churchville, PA 18966; Bee Well Boutique, c/o St. Mary Foundation, 1 Summit Square, Suite 300, 1717 Langhorne-Newtown Rd., Langhorne, PA 19047; or to UM School of Nursing, 1965 C1 Endowed Fd/Fd#799083, 400 N. Ingalls St., Suite 1154, Ann Arbor, MI 48109. Tomlinson Funeral Home, Bensalem www.tomlinsonfh.com