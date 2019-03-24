Marie E. Titano of Bensalem, formerly of Bristol and Croydon, passed away Wednesday, March 20, 2019. She was 66. She enjoyed reading, gardening, and feeding the birds in the backyard. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and especially enjoyed beating them in Wii Bowling. Marie worked as a clerk for the Bristol Township Police Department for 35 years. She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Titano Sr.; her parents, Frank and Gertrude Wallace; her brother, Frank Wallace; brother-in-law, Jeff Darr; her in-laws, Dolores and Raymond Titano; and her dog, Maverick. Marie is survived by her children, Thomas Titano Jr., Nicholas Titano (Elizabeth), Angela Titano (Dawn Beishl), and Joseph Titano (Lisa); grandchildren, Taylor, Dominic, Savannah, Sophia, Brayden, Kaden, and Alex; her siblings, Ed (Sharon), Karen, Jackie, Vince (Kim), Linda (Angelo), Nancy (John), and Margaret; and many nieces, nephews, friends, and coworkers. A viewing will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 26, and from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 27, at the Molden Funeral Chapel and Cremation Service, 133 Otter St., Bristol, PA 19007, where her funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. Wednesday. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Park, 333 County Line Rd., Feasterville-Trevose, PA 19053. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, Donor Services, P.O. Box 98018, Washington, DC 20090-8018 or by going to https://donate.lls.org/lls/donate. Condolences for the family may be expressed at the funeral home's web site below. Molden Funeral Chapel and Cremation Service, Bristol www.moldenfuneralchapel.com