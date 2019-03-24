John L. Cahill of Langhorne passed suddenly Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at Capital Health Regional Medical Center in Trenton. He was 59. John was a very selfless person in life. Through organ donation with the Sharing Network, he was able to continue to help others even after his death. Born in Bristol, John was a lifelong Lower Bucks County resident and 1978 graduate of Delhaas High School. He then went on to attend Bucks County Community College where he was on the baseball team. John was a career union electrician and member of IBEW Local #269 for over 25 years. He was a former basketball coach with the Our Lady of Grace CYO and also formerly coached for the Hulmeville Soccer Club and the Newtown Shamrocks. John was an avid sports fan, especially of Notre Dame, the Phillies and the Eagles. He also enjoyed barbecuing, smoking meats, floating in his pool with a good IPA and a cigar. Beloved husband of Madeline M. for nearly 34 years, he was the loving father of Ryan Sullivan (Sean), Kara Cahill and Jonathan Cahill (Amber Conner) and was the devoted grandfather of Sophia, Liam and Isla. He will be sadly missed by the family dog, Teddy. John was the son of Marie and the late Joseph Cahill and brother of Patricia Sweeney (Edward), Joseph Cahill (Michelle), Michael Cahill (Rose), Timothy Cahill (Theresa), Dennis Cahill (Kim), Terrence Cahill and Mary Jo Ridge (David). He will also be missed by numerous nieces, nephews and extended family members. Family and friends are invited to call from 6 until 9 p.m. Tuesday and from 9 until 10:15 a.m. Wednesday at the James J. Dougherty Funeral Home, Inc., 2200 Trenton Rd., Levittown. His funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Our Lady of Grace Church followed by Rite of Committal in Our Lady of Grace Cemetery. Memorial contributions would be appreciated to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, 100 N 20th St., Philadelphia, PA 19103 (LLS.org). Dougherty Funeral Home, Levittown www.doughertyfuneralhome.com