Harry K. Frye, 94, of Latrobe, Pa. passed away Saturday, February 23, 2019. He was born January 2, 1925, in Latrobe, a son of the late John and Ruth (Crowe) Frye of Latrobe. Harry was a graduate of the Latrobe High School and earned a gymnastics scholarship to Rice University but instead enlisted in the U. S. Army and served in General Patton's Third Army Division in Europe during World War II. It was during his service time that Harry discovered his passion for the art of photography. Harry devoted the rest of his life to family and photography, owning a family photo studio and finishing shop before serving 15 years as a staff photographer for the Latrobe Bulletin and another 25 years' service at the Beaver County Times. Upon retirement, Harry dedicated the rest of his life to capturing images, collecting and restoring antique cameras and images, and volunteering his time and collections at several local historical societies and museums. Through Harry's photo journalism career, he was fortunate enough to have photographed past U.S. Presidents (Truman, Nixon, JFK) and captured many early images of an up and coming young golfer in Arnold Palmer. Additionally, Harry covered the Pittsburgh Steelers rise to a dynasty from the 60's to the 80's. Harry's work has been published by the likes of the National Football League, the Golf Channel and Arnold Palmer's Kingdom Magazine. Although photography was Harry's career and life's passion, for him it was simply a medium for meeting new people and making life long friends. And, if Harry didn't capture your heart with his photography enthusiasm, he would do it in the kitchen by preparing you delicious western Pennsylvania entrees and desserts. Harry was a loving husband, father, grandfather, animal lover, and good friend to many. In addition to his parents, Harry was preceded in death by his wife and mother of their six children, Nancy (Sipe) Freehauf and his second wife, Dorothy Williams. He is survived by his brother, Bob Frye and sister-in-law, Faye Frye; his six children, Laura Lambert (Dale), Michelle Frank (Greg), Chris Frye (Rebecca), Robin Pletz (Frank), Pat Frye (Laura) and Janice Jasinski and many nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great grandchildren. A memorial service was held Monday, March 18, 2019, at 12 p.m. in the Bradenville United Methodist Church, Route 982, Bradenville, Pa., with Pastor Herb Phar officiating. Service of committal was held Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at 12 p.m. at the Beaver Cemetery, Buffalo Street, Beaver, PA 15009. Arrangements are in the care of HARTMAN-GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME, INC. in Latrobe. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Latrobe Historical Society, 416 Weldon Street, Latrobe, PA 15650 or to the Beaver County Historical Research and Landmarks Foundation, 1235 Third Ave. Freedom, PA 15042. To post an online condolence, please visit www. hartman-graziano funeralhome.com.