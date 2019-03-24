David K. Rembe of Doylestown, Pa., and Naples, Fla., died March 19, 2019. Originally from Washington Crossing, Pa., he was born March 8, 1939, in Trenton, N.J., to Karl and Ruth Adel Rembe. Dave was a gifted artist, a self employed electrical contractor and a U.S. Navy veteran. He was a former member of the New Hope Art League, Churchville Camera Club and the Bucks County Gentlemen. He is survived by son, David P. (Kelly) of Pittsburg, Pa.; daughter, Paula Wolfarth (Alfred) of Ewing, N.J.; four grandchildren, Joshua, Sarah, Mackenzie, and Jack; and by his companion of 20 years, Sandy Stiegler. He is also survived by his sister, Sally Thomas of Reno, Nev. Many dear friends and kind neighbors will remember Dave as a gentle giant, a man of infinite kindness, good humor, with a creativity encompassing many art forms and a great wit. Some of his last words were, "I didn't want the movie to end this way." Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Decker Funeral Home, Warminster www.deckerfuneralhome.com