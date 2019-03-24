Albert S. Kuhni, age 90, passed away on Sunday, March 17, 2019, in Fort Myers, Fla., following a brief illness. He was born April 11, 1928, in Sharon, Pa. He was a former resident of Baden, Pa., where he was a parishioner of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church. Albert was a veteran of the United States Navy. He is survived by his wife, Helen I. (Opiat) Kuhni; his sons, Michael (Chris) of Millbridge, Maine, Eddie of Beaver, Pa., and David (Michelle) of Center, Pa.; his daughters, Karen (Kent) Camp of Springfield, Va., Linda (Ken) Hummel of Asheville, N.C., Ann (Jim) Boyd of Fort Myers, Fla., and Lori (Rob) Snyder of Hilliard, Ohio; his sisters, Irene Morsillo and Joan Antkiewicz; and his brother, Gene Kuhni. Al was blessed with twelve grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Leon and Mary; brothers, Joe, Rudy, Carl and Alfred; and his sisters, Helen and Genny. A private Mass will be held with the immediate family. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or online www.stjude.org. Tidd Family Funeral Home & Crematory, 5265 Norwich St., Hilliard, OH 43026 (614)-876-1722, assisted the family. Please visit www.tiddfuneralservice.com to send condolences to the Kuhni Family.