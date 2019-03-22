Judith A. Buckler, of Rochester, passed away Wednesday, March 20, 2019. She was born July 21, 1949, the daughter of Marian E. Huff and the late John Martinkovich. Judy was preceded in death by her in-laws, William, Sr. and Jean Buckler; her dad, Chester C. Huff; and her beloved dog, Hershey. In addition to her mother, Judy will be sadly missed by her husband of 51 years, William Jr.; their sons and daughters-in-law, William III and Amy, Michael and Shiana, and Steven and Tammie; and her grandchildren, Samantha, Steven, Jr., Brooke, Cameron, and Connor. To honor Judy's wishes, there will be no public visitation. A special thank you to the nurses at Good Samaritan Hospice for the care they provided to Judy and the family during her stay with them. Arrangements entrusted to SIMPSON FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, 1119 Washington Ave., Monaca, (724) 728-4000. To share online condolences, get directions and other information, please visit simpsonfuneralhome.com.