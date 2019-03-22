Donald Raymond Summers, 64, of Monaca, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at his residence. Born on October 22, 1954, in Charleroi, he was the son of the late Louis and Margaret (Bradish) Summers. Don enjoyed walking around Monaca meeting people. He will be greatly missed. Don is survived by his brother, Louis Alan (Sheran) Summers of Perryopolis, Pa.; a brother-in-law, Bruce W. Ahern of Economy; a niece, Lauren Leist and three nephews, Robert P. Ahern, Frank A. Ahern, and Mark A. Summers. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Jean Ahern. Friends will be received on Sunday, March 24, 2019, from 2 to 4 p.m. in the SIMPSON FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, 1119 Washington Ave., Monaca (724-728-4000), followed by a funeral service at 4 p.m. Burial will take place on Monday at 1:30 p.m. in the Belle Vernon Cemetery, Belle Vernon, Pa. To share online condolences, get directions and other information, please visit simpsonfuneralhome. com.