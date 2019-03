Anna L. Holben, 53, of Midland, died March 2O, 2O19, in Heritage Valley, Beaver. Friends will be received Sunday, March 24, 2019, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. in D. L. WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME, 848 Midland Ave. Midland, PA. A complete obituary will be in Sunday's edition of the Times.