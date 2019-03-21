Marion J. Schramm died on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at Jefferson Bucks Hospital in Langhorne at the age of 83. Born in Camden, NJ, Mrs. Schramm has been a resident of Levittown for the past 62 years. She loved spending time in the summer at her home in Maryland with her family. Beloved wife of 65 years to John Jr., Mrs. Schramm is the loving mother of Barbara A. Kohler (late Wayne), Donna M. Slater (Frank), John J. Schramm III, Shirley A. Carter (Kevin), Laura J. Houriet (Jack), James V. Schramm (late Michelle), Rita M. Schramm (Anthony Pesce) and Linda M. Derby (Keith). Mrs. Schramm will also be sadly missed by her 23 grandchildren; 20 great grandchildren; and siblings, Annamae Nelson and William Watson. Family and friends are invited to call on Friday, March 22, 2019 from 12:00 until 1:00 pm at the James J. Dougherty Funeral Home, Inc., 2200 Trenton Road, Levittown, where her funeral service will be held at 1:00 pm. Interment will follow in Resurrection Cemetery, Bensalem. James J. Dougherty Funeral Home, Levittown www.doughertyfuneralhome.com