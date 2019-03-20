Elizabeth M. Lohry (nee Callender), 99, entered into rest, Saturday March 16, 2019. She was born on December 21, 1919, in Pittsburgh, Pa. She was the owner & operator of Lohry Fruit Farm for over 50 years which she owned with her husband. An avid bowler and billiard player, she also enjoyed watching the Pittsburgh Steelers. Elizabeth was also a member of the Fort McIntosh Club in Beaver. She is survived by her two sons Clayton (Marilyn) Lohry and Albert Lohry; eight grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles O. Lohry; sisters, Jean and Mildred and daughter-in-law, Patricia. The family will receive friends on Saturday March 23, 2019, from 9 a.m. until time of service at 10 a.m. at the SINCHAK & SONS FUNERAL HOME, 727 E. Market St. Warren, Ohio 44482. Interment will follow at 1 p.m. at the Beaver Cemetery, 351 Buffalo St., Beaver, PA. (please meet at chapel).