Clinton G. Thomas of Warminster, Pa. passed away suddenly at his home on Saturday, March 16, 2019. He was 85. He is survived by his beloved wife, Joyce (Schmalz) Thomas, to whom he was married for 64 years; loving father of Stephen Thomas (Laurie), Scott Thomas (Bernadette) and Kimberly Kelly (Dale); the loving grandfather of Melissa Yerkes (Justin), Evan Thomas (Laura), Brandon Kelly (Kelly) and Bryan Kelly; and the loving great-grandfather of Brynley, Brody, Briella, Emma, Skylar, and Cameron. Born in Philadelphia, Clint was the son of Irene and Penrose Thomas. He graduated from Frankford High School, and then served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War, stationed in Tokyo, Japan. Clint was an active member of Vereinigung Erzgebirge for over 50 years. He loved spending time with his family and neighborhood friends, especially summers at the Jersey shore and Van Sciver Lake boating, as well as neighborhood gatherings with his closest friends. More recently he enjoyed doing crossword puzzles, and reading novels and the daily newspaper. He prided himself in always learning about new subjects of interest and engaging in discussions. He also recently enjoyed attending Silver Sneakers with his wife and meeting new friends there. Relatives and friends will be invited to a Celebration of Life that will take place at a later date. Services and interment will be held privately. Contributions in Clint's name may be made to the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia Foundation (CHOP), P.O. Box 781352, Philadelphia, PA 19178-1352, or at give.chop.edu.