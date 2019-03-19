Joyce M. (Rossi) Kelly, 60, of Ellwood City passed away on Saturday, March 16, 2019, at her residence following a brief illness. Joyce was born on May 24, 1958 in Ellwood City to the late Dominick "Flush A Dude" and Rose (Malagise) Rossi. She graduated from Lincoln High School with the class of 1976. She had worked at Shakespeare's Restaurant, Busy Beaver, WesBanco and most recently at Campers Inn in the service department. She is survived by her companion for the past 21 years, Chuck "F" Sturges of Ellwood City, her sons, Charlie Kelly and Jon athan (Kelly) Kelly both of Wampum, her grandson, Matthew Kelly and her sister, Phyllis Book of Ellwood City. As per Joyce's wishes there will not be a public visitation or service. The funeral arrangements are entrusted to the SAMUEL TEOLIS FUNERAL HOME INC. AND CREMATION SERVICES, 309 Spring Ave., Ellwood City.