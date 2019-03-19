John Kravos Jr., 90, of New Beaver Borough passed away Monday, March 18, 2019, at Heritage Valley Hospital in Beaver following an extended illness. Born January 22, 1929, in Wampum, he was the son of the late John and Leopolda Volk Kravos Sr. He was married to Edith DiFalco Kravos for 69 years, she survives. John retired from Medusa Cement Company in 1991. He was a member of the former St. Monica Parish. In addition to his wife, Edith, he is survived by a son, John Kravos III of Wampum; a daughter, Karen (Bill) Geer of Wampum; two brothers, Mike (Jenny) Kravos of Medway, Ohio and Ed (Mary Ann) Kravos of Canton, Ohio and two grandchildren, Kurt Andrew and Kelly Lynn. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a sister, Cecelia. Friends will be received on Thursday, March 21, 2019, from 4 p.m. until the time of the Blessing service at 6 p.m. at the MARSHALL FUNERAL HOME, Main Street, Wampum. Interment will follow in Holy Redeemer Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the donor's favorite charity. Online condolences may be sent to marshallsfh. com.