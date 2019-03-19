Helen Louise Hozick, 82, of Shenango Twp., passed away Sunday, March 17, 2019, at her home following an extended illness. Born July 30, 1936, in Chewton, she was the daughter of the late Andrew and Balvine Modliszewski Rychlicki . She was married to Robert J. "Butsy" Hozick for 54 years when he passed away May 10, 2014. Helen graduated from Lincoln High School and St. Francis School of Nursing. She worked as a Registered Nurse at St. Francis Hospital and Hill View Manor. She was member of the former St. Monica's Church in Wampum and a current member of Holy Redeemer Parish in Ellwood City. Helen was also a member of the Chewton Polish White Eagles Club. Survivors include one son, David A. Hozick of Shenango Twp.; two sisters, Catherine (Carl) Jaskolka of Ellwood City and Rita (John) Lamb of North Beaver Twp.; and two grandchildren, Bobby and Andi Jo Hozick. She was preceded in death by two sons, Bob and Ed Hozick and two sisters, Patricia and Janice Rychlicki. Visiting hours will be held on Wednesday, March 20, 2019, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. at the MARSHALL FUNERAL HOME, Main Street, Wampum. A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Thursday at 10 a.m. with the Rev. Father Mark Thomas officiating. Final interment will take place in Holy Redeemer Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to marshallsfh.com.