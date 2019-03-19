Edie Randolph passed away after a lengthy illness on Sunday, March 17, 2019, with her family at her side. The daughter of F. Davis and Evelyn Arnold, she was born April 30, 1931 in New Castle, Pa. She graduated from high school in Rochester, Pa. in 1949 after attending 13 schools in 12 years because her father (a civil engineer) moved from job to job so often. Edie graduated from Shippensburg State Teachers College (now Shippensburg University) in 1953 and taught various elementary grades for 22 years, most of which were in the John Brainerd School in Mount Holly. Married for 65 years to Dick Randolph, they parented daughter, Susan (wife of the late Ken Kershaw) of Mount Holly, and Wendy (wife of David Chilton) of Orlando, Fla. Edie took great delight in and was extremely proud of her six grandchildren: Chris and Katie Kershaw and Andrew, Mark, Eric, and Elizabeth Chilton. In addition to enjoying her grandchildren, Edie was very active in her church. Over the years she served as a Deacon, a Sunday School and Bible School teacher, Woman's Circle leader, and a greeter. She also enjoyed board and card games, as well as traveling, and vacationing in Ocean City, N.J. Calling hours will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, at the Perinchief Chapels, 438 High St., Mount Holly, N.J. Her funeral service will begin at 10:30 a.m. Friday, at the First Presbyterian Church, 125 Garden Street, Mount Holly. Burial will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her name may be made to the Deacon's Fund of the First Presbyterian Church of Mount Holly at the address above. Perinchief Chapels, Mount Holly www.perinchief.com