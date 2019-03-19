Clara A. Adams, born Dec. 2, 1923, passed on Wednesday, March 13, 2019. She was 95. She was a lifelong resident of Beverly/ Edgewater Park and was the widow of Richard L. Adams. Clara was employed by MacMillan Publishing Co. for several years and was a lifetime member of Hope Hose Fire Co. #2 and served as Sergeant-at-Arms. She enjoyed casino trips and playing bingo. She was a life member of St. Joseph Church of Beverly and served on the Altar and Rosary Guild. Clara is survived by her devoted daughters, Elizabeth Tilger (Robert) and Carol Iannucci (Joseph), and was preceded in death by her son, Richard J. Adams. She was the loving grandmother of Shawn and Adam Tilger and Joseph Iannucci, and the great grandmother of five. Relatives and friends may call from 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, March 20, at the Weber Funeral Home Inc., 112 Broad St., Riverton, NJ 08077, where the service will begin at 9 a.m. Interment will be held privately. Condolences may be sent to the family at the funeral home's web site below. Weber Funeral Home, 112 Broad St., Riverton www.weberfuneralhomeinc.com