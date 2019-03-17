William Edward Lodge passed away Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at his home. He was 70. Born in Philadelphia and raised in Bristol, son of the late Theodore W. and Mary (Wheeler) Lodge, he resided in various locations as a career military person. Mr. Lodge returned to Bristol Borough in 1995. He retired as a Sergeant Major from the U.S. Army after 28 years of service. Mr. Lodge was a veteran of the Vietnam War and received the Legion of Merit, the Bronze Star Medal, the Meritorious Service Medal 5th Award along with numerous other awards throughout his military career. After returning from the service, he worked as a warehouse manager for Armour & Sons Electric. He was a member of Goodwill Hose Co No. 3 and was an EMT in his earlier years. Mr. Lodge also enjoyed deep sea fishing. He is survived by his beloved wife of 45 years, Nancy (Slack) Lodge, and his loving daughters, Patricia Bainer and her husband, Michael, and Nicole Lodge. He will be sadly missed by his three grandchildren, Alicia Kalinowski (Josef), Starr Thomas and Mackenzie Bainer, and his dog, Georgia. He is also survived by his brother-in-law, Herb Slack (Joann), and nieces, Kelly and Melissa. He was preceded in death by his son, Anthony Lodge. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his funeral Mass at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 21, at St. Mark Church, Bristol Borough, where friends may call from 9:30 a.m. until time of Mass at the Church. Interment will be held at 2:30 p.m. in Washington Crossing National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675-8517 or support.woundedwarriorproject.org/donate. Wade Funeral Home, Bristol Borough www.wadefh.com