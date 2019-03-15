Veronica Friar of Levittown, Pa. left us Monday, March 11, 2019, after spending more than nine decades working, playing, creating, and laughing with her large extended family and many devoted friends. She was 97. Born Veronica Krushnowski on April 8, 1921 in Shantytown, Wilkes-Barre, Pa., she was the daughter of Joannes Kvasnovsky and Maria Seman, who both immigrated to the United States from Slovakia. Vernie was the last surviving member of her large family, one of nine children and two half-siblings, all of whom were born in Pennsylvania. With her first husband, Elwood Jack Williams, Vernie gave birth to her daughter, Marion Lawrence. Five years later, after the end of her first marriage, Vernie met and married Casey Friar, who would become her husband of 66 years and the father of their two sons, Casey and Richard. The young family moved from the Wilkes-Barre area to Levittown in 1953, becoming one of the original residents. Both Casey and Vernie worked in production for General Motors in Trenton, N.J. for many years. Vernie was known as "Mom" to her children and grandchildren, "Bobche" to her eight great grandchildren, and often "Reds" to her husband and friends because of her vibrant, improbable hair color. Most of all, she was known for her hospitality and love of a good time, whether that meant watching her beloved Phillies play, or hitting the slot machines at her favorite casinos with friends. Everyone who crossed her Appletree doorstep would be offered a cup of coffee and something to eat, her homemade baked goods if you were lucky, or some of the hundreds of pierogies she made by hand until the end of her life, if you were really lucky! Vernie was a natural artist, molding and painting ceramicware, working in charcoal, crocheting colorful blankets by the dozen, and painting traditional Easter eggs, pysanky, by hand every year, teaching generations of her family the nail-and-wax method along the way. Her home was decorated for each holiday, and her table was the center of family gatherings for decades. Vernie loved her role as matriarch of her extended family, and all of her grandchildren and great grandchildren had the pleasure of knowing her well. She always retained her limitless zest for life, and remained as sharp as a tack -- up on politics, family gossip, and the Phillies' chances for a good season -- until her final day. A devout Catholic, Vernie was a congregant at St. Michael the Archangel Church in Levittown, and a faithful supporter of the church, including the donation of a Blessed Mother statue in memory of her late son, Casey. Her funeral will be held there on Monday, March 18, in one of the places where she was most at home. Veronica is survived by her children, Marion Lawrence and Richard Friar (Jean), all of Wrightstown, Pa.; a daughter-in-law, Lynn "Scotty" Friar of York, Maine; her grandchildren, Kevin Lawrence (Luise Moskowitz), Michelle Friar (Joseph Lipton), Yvette Magdelinskas (Thomas Jr.), Casey Friar (Pam Babkirk), and Karyn Lawrence; and by great-grandchildren, Lydia, TJ, Elliott, Mathew, David, Zachary, Triona, and Georgia. She was preceded in death by her husband, Casey, her son, Casey M., and all of her siblings. Mom, we miss you already, and we always will. A viewing for family and friends will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, March 17, and from 8 to 9 a.m. Monday, March 18, at Beck/Givnish Funeral Home, 7400 New Falls Rd., Levittown. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday, at St. Michael the Archangel Church, 66 Levittown Pkwy., Levittown, with burial to follow in Our Lady of Grace Cemetery, 1215 Super Hwy., Langhorne.