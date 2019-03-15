Robert T. Vickers of Myrtle Beach, S.C, previously of Southampton, Pa., passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 10, 2019, at the age of 78. He was the beloved husband of Carol M. (Isett); loving father of Robin Turner-Tolley (John Bell), Jessica Vickers, Carol Tucci (Russell), Annette Tolton (Ray), William Towle (Maureen), and Kim Repas (George); loving grandfather of Olivia, Mandy (Matt), Chris, Tyler, Candice, Brooke, Kirstie (Alex), Lyndie, Maddynn, William, Thaddeus, and Haley; and loving great grandfather to Dylan, Hunter, and Ruby. Robert loved playing on the Frankford High School football team in Philadelphia, Pa. He enjoyed equestrian weekends with Robin and Jessie, loved his Penn State weekends and trips to New York. Robert was honorably discharged from the U.S. Army Reserve National Guard of Pennsylvania after six years of service. He was an avid camper but poor fisherman, and enjoyed grandchildren weekends at camp playing games, campfires and fishing (hehe). Robert loved his Philadelphia Phillies and rooted for the Eagles. You always found him wearing his Eagles hat and watching them. He worked at Air Shields in Hatboro, Pa. for 23 years. He disliked the cold and moved to Myrtle Beach, where he loved cruising the resort and enjoyed sitting on Susie's porch waving at the campers coming and going and talking to John about the Frankford High Pioneer games. He always had a smile and enjoyed all the interactions with extended family and friends. Relatives and friends are invited to share in Robert's Life Celebration beginning at 10 a.m. Monday, March 18, followed by his funeral service at 11 a.m., at The Wayside Chapel at Whitemarsh Memorial Park, 1169 Limekiln Pike, Ambler, PA 19002. Interment will be in Whitemarsh Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Robert's name to the Alzheimer's Association, 1105 48th Ave North, Suite 109, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577, would be greatly appreciated. Decker Funeral Home of Warminster deckerfuneralhome.com