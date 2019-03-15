Formerly of Ellwood City Joan P. (Liebendorfer) Cyr, 81, passed away peacefully on March 8, 2019. She was the wife of the late, Ronald L. Cyr. Joan was born December 24, 1937, in Ellwood City, the daughter of the late Roy E. and Mary Ella Wright Liebendorfer. Joan is survived by her two sons, Douglas and Donald Cyr and their wives, Nancy and Lynn, of Westbrook, Conn. and her four grandchildren, Anne, Kathryn, Lauren, and Matthew Cyr. She also leaves behind her sister, Lois Liebendorfer and brother, Alan Liebendorfer both of Ellwood City. In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by her twin brother, Robert Liebendorfer of Columbus, Georgia. Raised in Ellwood City, Joan graduated from Lincoln High School in 1955 and then attended Pennsylvania State University before making her way to Washington, DC, where she met her late husband, Ronald Cyr. They began their married life in Connecticut in 1960 and eventually settled and raised their family in Westbrook, Conn. After working a number of years in the Engineering Department of Pratt and Whitney Aircraft and waitressing, Joan spent the majority of her working years as a Security Analyst at the Naval Underwater Systems Center in New London, Conn. Following retirement in 1996, Joan continued to work part time and always enjoyed hosting lively Sunday night dinners in her home for family and friends. She also appreciated spending as much time as possible with her grandchildren, gardening, and engaging in good conversation with friends and neighbors at local restaurants, coffee shops, or even on her front porch. Joan enjoyed traveling, exploring most of the country by car, both with family and solo. She enjoyed these excursions well into her late 70s when she made her last extended trip to visit her granddaughter in Montana. "Liebe," as Joan was known by many in her family, will be missed by all. The Family of Joan would like thank the caring staff of The Shoreline of Clinton Memory Care Facility and the dedicated employees of Vitas-Hospice for their warm and comfortable care. Visitation and a funeral service were held on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at SWAN FUNERAL HOME, 1224 Boston Post Rd., Old Saybrook. Burial followed at Cypress Cemetery, Westbrook. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Lewy Body Dementia Association, LDBA at https://www.lbda.org.