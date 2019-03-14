Frank M. Chufe Sr., 85, beloved husband of Mary Ann (Hildebrand) Chufe of 61 years, passed peacefully into the loving arms of our Lord and Savior on March 7, 2019. Born July 22, 1933, in Pulaski Twp., he was the son of the late Michael Sr. and Lena (Pasquale) Chufe. He was also preceded in death by brother, Michael Chufe Jr., and brother-in- law, William Cardosi. After graduating New Brighton High School in 1952, he served in the United States Marine Corps during the Korean War. Upon discharge, Frank was employed for 30 years as a Railroad Engineer for the Aliquippa and Southern Railroad. In his retirement, Frank spent many hours as a member serving as an usher and altar server at the Holy Family Parish. In addition to his love for the church, Frank's passions included family, friends, gardening and football. A Hall of Fame award was presented to Frank in 1977 by the New Brighton Boosters Association for his outstanding contribution in sports. In addition to his loving wife, he is survived by his daughter, Lorraine (Jerry) Goodwald, Mound, Minn.; son, Frank M. Jr. (Tracy) Chufe, Patterson Twp.; six grandchildren, Matt and Christopher (CJ) Goodwald, Michael, Aaron, Ryan Chufe, and Samantha (Derek) Decouto; three great-grandchildren, Brett, Felicity and Kynzlee; sister, Antoinette Cardosi, Norristown, Pa.; sister-in-law, Linda Chufe, New Brighton; and several nieces, nephews and their families. The family will always remember Frank by his witty sense of humor and loving smile! A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 16, at the Holy Family Parish New Brighton, with his nephew, the Rev. Father James Cardosi, officiating. Inurnment will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. After the committal service at St. Joseph Cemetery a luncheon of fellowship will be held at Holy Family (Bingo Hall), 1851 3rd Ave., New Brighton. Beaver County Special Unit will meet at the cemetery at 11 a.m. to provide full military honors. The family wishes to express special thanks to both the staff at Grane Hospice and Elmcroft for their kindness and compassionate care. The family request that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Frank's name to the Holy Family Catholic Church, New Brighton. Arrangements by J&J SPRATT FUNERAL HOME, 1612 Third Ave., New Brighton, www.jjsprattfh.com.