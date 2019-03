Alfred W. Meier, 69, of Beaver, died Sunday, March 10, 2019, at Heritage Valley Beaver. A memorial visitation will be held Thursday, March 14, 2019, from 6 to 8 p.m. in the GABAUER-LUTTON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 117 Blackhawk Road, Chippewa Twp., gabauerfamily funeralhomes.com.