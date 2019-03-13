Patti J. Bucci (Hinderliter) of Kintersville, formerly a resident of Southampton, passed away Thursday, March 7, 2019, at Jefferson Hospice in Warminster. She was the wife of Louis F. Bucci who together shared 34 years of marriage. Born and raised in Southampton, Patti was the daughter of Horace and Jean (Tochterman) Hinderliter. A graduate of Wm. Tennent High School, Class of 1974, Patti went on to graduate from Temple University where she received a B.A. in Education in 1978. She had been employed as an account manager with The Selzer Company in Warrington, Pa. Patti was a member of Salem United Methodist Church, Springtown, Pa., where she was a member of the church choir. In her free time, Patti enjoyed coaching her daughter's softball team for the Durham Athletic Association. She also had volunteered with PYC, a youth group in Palisades. In addition to her husband and parents, Patti is survived by her children, Matthew Mariah and Jacob Bucci. She was the sister of Penny Meller and Christy Meltzer. Patti is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Patti's memorial service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, March 16, at the Shelly Funeral Home, Easton and Keller's Church Roads, Plumsteadville, where the family will receive friends after 10 a.m. until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions sent to the Jacob Bucci College Education Fund, c/o Penn Community Bank Riegelsville, 1315 Easton Rd., Riegelsville, PA. 18077. To send condolences to the family, please visit the funeral home web site below. Shelly Funeral Home, Plumsteadville www.shellyfuneralhomes.com