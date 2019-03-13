Lillian Patricia "Patsy" Morris-Yamba (Pat Walker) of South Orange, N.J. passed away peacefully on Friday, March 8, 2019. Born in Binghamton, N.Y., Trish's life calling evolved while at Livingston College when she established a campus child care center. After earning her undergraduate and Master's degree from Rutgers, she founded the CHEN School. She was recognized as a visionary in the field of early childhood education. She also was the founding president of the Early Childhood Coalition of Newark. Trish served as president of the Board of Trustees of the Newark Public Library and as a trustee of the NJPAC Women's Board Association. She also was a board member of Newark Emergency Services for Families and the Community Advisory Board of Thirteen/WNET. As the executive director of the Newark Day Center and The Greater Newark Fresh Air Fund for 32 years, Trish left an indelible mark on New Jersey. A long-standing member of Bethany Baptist Church in Newark, Morris-Yamba served on the board of the Bethany Christian Academy. She also was an active member of the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority. Trish was a founding member and vice chair of the National Congress of Black Women. Trish is survived by her beloved husband, A. Zachary Yamba; her brother, Maurice Walker Jr.; her daughters, Lae Hutcheson, Soukaina Barnes (husband, Levi Barnes III), and Mailissa Butler (husband, John Butler); six grandchildren, Tyrese Ali Hutcheson, Ya'Nick Yamba, Temilayo Butler, Samira Barnes, Santi Butler, Amaya Barnes; and a host of cousins, nieces and nephews. The wake will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 15, at Bethany Baptist Church, 275 Market Street, Newark, N.J., where her funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 16. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Fresh Air Fund, 43 Hill Street, Newark, N.J.