John J. Mozes, 73, of Beaver Falls, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 11, 2019, in Canonsburg Hospital Hospice Care. He was born July 27, 1945, in Beaver Falls, to Dan and Ella Mozes who preceded him in death. John was a graduate of Beaver Falls High School in 1963. He was a proud veteran, having serviced his country in the United States Marie Corps as staff sergeant for six years. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a niece, Joellen Mozes, and a brother-in-law, Lawrence (Larry) Lindsey. John was the first cousin in the family to have passed. Left to cherish his memories are his brother, Thomas Mozes (Rose Marie), of Muse, Pa.; his sister, Mary Lindsey, of Tarpon Springs, Fla.; sister, Martha Lee of Arlington, Va.; several cousins, nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, and his Godchild, Bernice Benton of South Carolina. Friends are welcome Thursday, March 14, 2019, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. in the GABAUER-LUTTON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 117 Blackhawk Road, Chippewa Twp. where a blessing service will be held Friday at 11 a.m. The Veterans Honor Guard will conduct full military honors. Interment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery.