James Martin Stenger, 71, of Rochester, passed away Sunday, March 10, 2019, at Heritage Valley, Beaver. Jim was born on July 23, 1947, in Rochester, son of the late Wilfred and Agnes Elizabeth (Marquette) Stenger. James was a true automobile enthusiast. He started in auto body repair and restoration years ago with the late, Emmitt Barr and soon opened and operated his own Stenger Collision Service. Jim's attention to detail earned him an excellent reputation in automobile restoration. He was a well-known fixture at car cruises all over the tristate area, particularly in Beaver County. Jim was also a regular at the Quaker State Drag Racing Track, Salem, Ohio. In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death by his wife Susanna. He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Jennifer (Kevin) Schmidt, Middleton, Md.; two cherished grandchildren, Heath James Schmidt and Nolan Daniel Schmidt; his brother and sister-in-law, William (Linda) Stenger, Myrtle Beach, S.C. and his sister and brother-in-law, Kathy (Joe) Halaja, Tionesta, Pa.; Friends will be received on Thursday, March 14, 2019, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the SAUL-GABAUER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 273 Route 68, Rochester (adjacent to Sylvania Hills Memorial Park Mausoleum). A Blessing Service will be held at 8 p.m. in the funeral home immediately following the visitation. If desired, memorial contributions may be directed to the family. On line condolences may be offered at www.saul-gabauer.com.