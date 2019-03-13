James Edward "Big Jim" Sheasley of Croydon passed away peacefully Monday, March 11, 2019, with his family by his side after a long fight with pulmonary fibrosis. He was 75. "Big Jim" proudly served his country in the U. S. Army. He loved to fish and crab locally and deep sea, but entertaining his family and friends at home with jokes was what he loved to do most. He is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Kathleen (Neubauer) Sheasley. He was a caring father to Kathleen Sheasley, James Sheasley Jr. (Marybeth), Robert Sheasley (Kristen) and Joseph Sheasley. He was a beloved grandfather to Bobby, Blake, and Molly and he will be missed by his dog, Abby Girl. Family and friends will be received from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Friday, March 15, at the James O. Bradley Funeral, Inc. 260 Bellevue Ave., Penndel, PA 19047, with a memorial service to be held at 11 a.m. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the family to help with the funeral expenses. James O. Bradley Funeral Home, Penndel www.jamesobradley.com