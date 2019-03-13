Denise "Honey" Mathers passed away peacefully Friday, March 8, 2019, at Jefferson Hospital in Warrington, Pa., with family at her side. Honey was a lifelong resident of Penndel, Pa. She was an avid bowler winning many tournaments and loved bowling with her close friends in several leagues. She loved music and learning to play the piano and watching the Phillies play ball. She was employed as a bookkeeper for A1 Limousine Services in Trenton, N.J. Honey is survived by her son, Dan; her niece, Leah (Mick); nephew, Harold (Jane); and her sister-in-law, Janet; as well as many grandnieces and nephews and her beloved grandpuppies. She was preceded in death by her mother, Evelyn McCleary; stepfather, Bill McCleary; her brother, Harold Myers; and nephew, Marc Myers. Life services will be held Saturday, March 16, at Redeemer Lutheran Church 246 Hulmeville Avenue, Langhorne, PA 19047. Visiting with family will be from 10 to 11 a.m. immediately followed by a memorial service until noon. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations in her name to Jax's Labrador Retriever or Kitty Junction. James O. Bradley Funeral Home, Penndel www.jamesobradley.com