Cynthia Ellen Jones passed away Saturday, March 9, 2019, in Warminster, Pa. She is survived by her husband, David Jones; her daughter, Tracy Regis; sons, Allan and Laurence Heller; her brother, Stuart Spikerman; and sisters Cecily Spiers and Sybil Rockwell. An ardent feminist and progressive, Cynthia was active in liberal politics, both at Ann's Choice and the BuxMont Unitarian Universalist Church, where she headed the Political Action Committee for many years. Her outstanding political goals were greater economic equality, women's rights, and compassion for the less fortunate. A celebration of her life will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 16, at BuxMont Unitarian Universalist Church. In lieu of flowers, consider donating to the Bucks County SPCA or the League of Women Voters of Bucks County..