Lawrence Patelunas Sr. of Langhorne, Pa. passed away Thursday, March 7, 2019, at Chandler Hall. He was 91. He was born in Scranton, Pa. on May 9, 1927, son of the late Martin and Margaret Patelunas. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Katherine (Miller) Patelunas. Larry was preceded in death by his son, Lawrence Jr., his daughter, Diana Hoffman, and his brother, Martin. He is survived by his daughter, Elaine Copeland (Richard), his son-in-law, Leo Hoffman II, and two grandchildren, Leo Hoffman III and Katherine Hoffman. Larry attended St. Joseph's Catholic Grade School and graduated from Technical High School in Scranton. He served in the United States Navy during World War II from 1945 to 1946. He was employed by the Murry Fabrication Corporation before joining Western Electric for 34 years of service. Larry loved gardening, fishing, hunting, and doing electronic projects. He was a member of the Neshaminy Activity Center and enjoyed playing cards. Larry's family will receive relatives and friends from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, March 15, at Our Lady of Grace Church, 225 Bellevue Ave., Penndel, PA 19047, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Interment will follow the Mass at Lawnview Cemetery, Rockledge. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Larry's name may be made to Our Lady of Grace Church at the address listed above or to Chandler Hall Hospice, 99 Barclay St., Newtown, PA 18940. James O. Bradley Funeral Home, Penndel www.jamesobradley.com