JoAnn B. Lefever, 82, of Ellwood City passed away on Tuesday evening, March 5, 2019, at the Ellwood City Medical Center. Joann was born on April 18, 1936, in Ellwood City to the late Howard and Louise (Henschel) Zeigler. She was a homemaker. She is survived by her children, Ronald D. Lefever Jr., and Sondra C. Lefever with whom she resided. JoAnn is also survived by her sister, Kathy Francis. She was preceded in death by her parents, her former husband, Ronald D. Lefever Sr., and her sisters, Gladys Kloos and Patty Zeigler. As per JoAnn's wishes there will not be a public service. Private interment will be at the Slippery Rock Cemetery. The funeral arrangements are entrusted to the SAMUEL TEOLIS FUNERAL HOME INC. AND CREMATION SERVICES, 309 Spring Ave., Ellwood City.