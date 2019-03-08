Sue E. Cobbs, 71, of Altoona, formerly of Beaver Falls and Monaca, died Saturday, March 2, 2019, in Maybrook Hills Health and Rehab, Altoona, Pa. Born August 16, 1947, in Beaver Falls, she was the daughter of the late Felton S. and Madline (Washington) Ponder. She was a former member of the Tabernacle Baptist Church, Beaver Falls. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Waldo F. Cobbs, in 2002, and a granddaughter, Brianna Shanor, in 2009. She is survived by a daughter, Tara Delvin, Altoona. Private services were held for the family, with interment in Sylvania Hill Cemetery. Arrangements by HILL & KUNSELMAN FUNERAL HOME, www.hillandkunselman.com, 3801 Fourth Ave., College Hill, Beaver Falls.