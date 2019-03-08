John J. Chatterton passed away into God's loving and eternal care on Monday, Feb. 18, 2019. He was 67. He was a U.S. Navy veteran serving aboard the USS Intrepid CV 11. He lived a simple life and enjoyed every minute of it. John is survived by his daughter, Jennifer Sternotti, and his son, Matthew Puff. He also leaves behind his sisters, Catherine, Eleanor and Theresa, as well as extended family and friends. Funeral services were held privately. He will be buried at sea in Hawaii. To offer condolences to the family, please visit the funeral home's web site below. Dennison Funeral Home, Florence www.dennisonfh.com