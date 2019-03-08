Eileen Mary Schorr joined Heaven to be with her loving husband, James, on Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019. She was 88. Born in Homestead, Pa., she was a longtime resident of Levittown, Pa. Eileen, was a member of St. Michael the Archangel Church for many years. She enjoyed volunteering, cooking and coordinating festivities with her friends at Caribbean Isles, Apollo Beach, Fla. Eileen lived life to the fullest. She is survived by her five children, Maureen Schorr, Colleen Stough, Eileen Hall, Daniel (Andrea), and Joseph (Michelle); seven grandchildren, Robert Williamson, James Stough (Susan), Rebecca Stough, Sean Hall (Kaitlin), Kristianne Hall, Louis Schorr, and Mikayla Schorr; and a great grandchild, Atlas J. Stough and a second due this Spring. Eileen was preceded in death by her husband, James, her parents, Elmer and Kathleen Keane Hess, and her sister, Kathleen Foster (Joseph). She will be missed dearly by her family, many friends and their pets. Memorial services will be held privately. Donations may be made in her honor to the American Heart Association. Danjolell-Barone Memorial Home, Wallingford, Pa. www.danjolell.com