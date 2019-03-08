Edna G. Moy of Hatboro's Wesley Enhanced Living (formerly Maple Village), passed away Tuesday, March 5, 2019. Edna Georgeanna was born Nov. 26, 1930 in Queens, N.Y. to Ann (Laczko) and John Lindsay. She was preceded in death by her husband, Philip, and her brother, Paul Lindsay (Mary). She is survived by her seven children, Philip (Ann) of Chagrin Falls, Ohio, Cecilia (Toby Kuivila) of Columbus, Ohio, Michael (Marcella) of Lafayette, Colo., Mary Braun (Richard) of Oaks, Pa., Catherine Ondo (Kenneth) of Salisbury, Md., Margaret "Maggie" of Gibbsboro, N.J., and Christine (Thomas Hess) of Hatboro, Pa. She was a loving grandmother to 10 and great-grandmother to seven. Edna attended Good Shepherd School in New York City. In 1949 she graduated from Thorpe Secretarial School. She worked as a statistical typist for the Avon Cosmetics company in New York's Rockefeller Center before marrying and starting a family. Edna and Phil married on Valentine's Day 1953. In 1958 they moved with three young children to Mentor, Ohio. There they expanded their family by four and were members of St. Mary of the Assumption and St. Bede the Venerable churches. In 1975 they relocated to Warminster, Pa. and attended St. Robert Bellarmine Church in Warrington. Edna learned to knit and crochet while working part-time at John Wagner & Sons in Ivyland, Pa. She made numerous hats, slippers, and afghans for her family, and in more recent years helped knit blankets for local hospice patients. In 1991 Edna returned to work full-time as a customer accounts clerk for the Reliance Insurance Company in Philadelphia. Her New York roots helped ease her back into the routine of commuting by train into the city each day. She retired in 2000. Edna moved to Maple Village in November 2006, where she was a member of the knitting club, rosary group, and a parishioner of St. John Bosco Church. She enjoyed being able to attend daily Mass in her retirement until 2015. Edna is remembered as a woman who loved her family, her pets, and her snacks. Her children are grateful to her Wesley friends for the companionship and goodwill they shared over the past 12 years. Donations in Edna's name may be made to the Wesley Benevolent Fund: WEL-UM Benevolent Fund, 2815 Byberry Rd., Hatboro, PA 19040. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Monday, March 11, at St. Robert Bellarmine Church, 856 Euclid Ave., Warrington, Pa. The family will receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, and from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Monday, at the Shelly Funeral Home, 1460 Easton Rd., Warrington. To send condolences to the family, please visit the funeral home's web site below. Shelly Funeral Home, Warrington www.shellyfuneralhomes.com