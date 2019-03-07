Judy L. (Mooney) Albanese, 57, of New Brighton, passed away Wednesday, March 6, 2019, at Good Samaritan Hospice Beaver with her family at her side. Born February 13, 1962, in New Brighton, the daughter of Leroy Mooney, New Brighton, and the late Judith D. (Stewart) Mooney. She had worked for many years at the New Brighton Hot Dog Shoppe and then several other area restaurants as a waitress. Surviving in addition to her father are her husband, John M. Albanese and their son, Michael J. Albanese, both of New Brighton; one brother, Randy Mooney, Monaca; two sisters, Lori Spickerman (Ken Haaf) and Beth Anderson, all of New Brighton; her loving companion, Dale Kibler, New Brighton; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and their families. There will be no viewing. A memorial visitation will be held Friday from 3 p.m. until time of memorial service at 6 p.m. in the J&J SPRATT FUNERAL HOME, 1612 Third Ave., New Brighton, www.jjsprattfh.com, with the Rev. Donald W. MacNeil officiating.