Constance Duckworth of Feasterville died Tuesday, March 5, 2019, at Manor Care of Yardley. She was 94. Connie was the beloved wife of the late Raymond M. Duckworth. Born in Cheltenham, Pa., Connie was the daughter of the late Sam and Julia Politano Catersano. She will be remembered always, as a loving mom, cherished grandmom and doting Gi-Gi. Connie is survived by her children, Carol J. Rogers (James) and Raymond E. Duckworth (Lori); her grandchildren, Kelly, Erin (Gregory), Christopher, Scott (Nicole), Lauren (Bo) and Sean; her great grandchildren, Jacob, Reagan, Leonardo, Xavier and Ella; and her sisters, Reggie Kirby and Eleanore Heyse. Relatives and friends are invited to greet the family from 10 a.m. until the start of her Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. Friday, March 8, at Assumption BVM Church, 1900 Meadowbrook Rd., Feasterville, PA 19053. Interment will follow at Newtown Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to a charity of the donor's choice, in memory of Connie. www.fluehr.com