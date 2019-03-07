Christine L. Daniels passed away Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, at Silver Treasures Hospice Care Center in St. Augustine, Fla. She was 78. She was a retired teacher and Principal in New Jersey and a member of Alpha Baptist Church. The viewing will be held from 10 a.m. until the funeral service at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 9, at the May Funeral Home Chapel, 45 Pine St., Willingboro, N.J., with Rev. Danny Scotton officiating. Interment will be in Sunset Memorial Park. May Funeral Home, Camden, Pennsauken, Vineland, Willingboro & Sicklerville, N.J. and Philadelphia, Pa. www.mayfuneralhomes.com