Wendell Robert Dean, 69, of Beaver Falls, passed to Glory on Monday, March 4, 2019, following a steady decline in health. Wendell was born in Beaver Falls and grew up in North Sewickley Township. He made his home as an adult in New Brighton, Beaver Falls, and at his little paradise outside of Zelienople, Pa. He is a Riverside High School graduate and attended Geneva College. He was a long-standing member of Geneva Reformed Presbyterian Church in Beaver Falls (now First Reformed Presbyterian Church). His love of God and others was expressed through his church as Deacon, Youth Leader, and Custodian and in his service to Tiger Pause, Boy Scouts, Big Brother Program, Foster Parent Program and YMCA Camp. He was preceded in death by his parents, W. Robert Dean in 1989 and Marguerite Hemphill Dean in 2014. He is survived by brothers and sisters-in-law, Ronald and Connie Dean, White Township, Edward and Denise Dean, Topeka, Kan.; a sister and brother-in-law, Barbara and James Paff, North Sewickley Township; eight nephews and one niece and their spouses, and six great-nieces and nephews. Friends and loved ones will be received Friday, March 8, 2019, from 5 to 8 p.m. in the HILL & KUNSELMAN FUNERAL HOME, www.hillandkunselman.com, 3801 Fourth Ave., College Hill, Beaver Falls, www.hillandkunselman.com. A graveside service will be held at 9 a.m. at The Mars Cemetery, Mars, Pa. A Memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. at First Reformed Presbyterian Church, 209 Darlington Road, (Patterson Heights) Beaver Falls, PA. Rev. Bruce Backensto, former pastor of the First Reformed Presbyterian Church, will officiate.