Patricia Lynn Healey, age 69, of Beaver Falls, passed away in the comforting presence of her family on Sunday, March 3, 2019, in Zelienople. Born August 25, 1949, in Bellevue, she was the daughter of the late Thomas Gibson Donald and Lois Elva Jordan Donald. Patricia began as a job coach for clients at the Beaver County Rehabilitation Center and became the director of Business Development after years of dedication to her career. She was very creative and enjoyed arts and crafts. Above all, she was a loving wife, mom, grandma, sister, aunt and friend who will be dearly missed and fondly remembered. Patricia leaves behind to cherish her memory her husband, Robert J. Healy who she married on November 2, 1973; her daughter, Jocelyn (Trev) Gerwig of Zelienople; her granddaughter, Nora Gerwig; her siblings, Larry (Diane) Donald of Freedom, and Beth (Steve) Teacher of Jeannette and her nieces and nephews, Lauren (Ed) Steklachick and Stephen (Bri Brucker) Teacher. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 p.m. and from 6 p.m. until the time of her Celebration of Life Service at 8 p.m. on Thursday, March 7, 2019, at the BOYLAN FUNERAL HOME INC., 324 East Grandview Ave., Zelien- ople, PA 16063, with Pastor Reid Moon, officiating. Patricia will be laid to rest at English Lutheran Church Cemetery in Zelienople. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations be made in Patricia's honor to the Beaver County Humane Society, 3394 Brodhead Rd., Aliquippa, PA 15001. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.boylanfuneralservices.com.