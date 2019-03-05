Joyce D. Jackson of Ambler died Monday, Feb. 25, 2019, in the Abington Hospital Jefferson Health after an illness. She was 85. Born in Austin, Ind., she was the daughter of the late William E. and Mildred B. (Richey) Johnson. Joyce was a bank manager, employed by PNC Bank for over 20 years prior to her retirement in 1995. Joyce loved animals, especially dogs, cats and birds, which led to her starting Joyce's Pet Sitting Service which she operated for many years. Joyce was an excellent athlete in her youth and was an avid bowler with a 180 average. She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Donald E. Jackson, and her sons, Kenneth A. Jackson (Cheryl) of Midway, Calif., and Stephen L. Jackson (Michelle) of Pendleton, Ind. She was the loving grandmother of Scott and William Jackson and sister of Joan Worley of Scottsburg, Ind. Mrs. Jackson was preceded in death by her children, Gary D. Jackson in 1977, Victor J. Jackson in 2011, and Lee Anne Jackson in 2014. Interment will be held at a later date in the Dale Cemetery in Connersville, Ind. Photos and tributes may be shared at the web site listed below. Urban Funeral Home, Ambler www.UrbanFuneralHome.com