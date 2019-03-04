Richard Atkinson of Hamilton passed away Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019, at the Samaritan Hospice Unit in Voorhees, surrounded by his family. He was 57. Richard was devoted to his children, grandchildren, and his family. He enjoyed going to concerts with his brother, Bob, and attending WWE wrestling events with his kids. He enjoyed being around family and friends, and always saw the good in others. Richard was employed at Genesis Health Care/Mercerville Center for the past 18 years where he had many great friends. He is survived by his children, Justine Atkinson and Ryan (Lauren) Atkinson; his grandchildren, Raelynn, Ryan Jr., Ryder, and Ryett; mother, Elizabeth Atkinson; his identical twin brother, Robert (DeDe), and brothers, John (Margie), Desmond, and Daniel (Holli); favorite sister, Jennifer Plotts (Robert); Uncle Bill; Aunt Lydia; cousins, Karen and Billy; and many nieces and nephews. He will be greatly missed. Relatives and friends may attend his visitation from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Friday, March 8, at Perinchief Chapels, 438 High St., Mount Holly. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at noon at Sacred Heart Church, 260 High St., Mount Holly. Burial will be held privately. Memorial contributions may be made in Richard's memory to Samaritan Hospice, 5 Eves Dr., Suite 300, Marlton, NJ 08053. Perinchief Chapels, Mount Holly www.perichief.com