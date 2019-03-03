Maureen Jean (Gray) Mazzucco of Willingboro passed away Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019, at Virtua Memorial Hospital in Mount Holly. Maureen bravely fought cancer for almost 11 years before the battle was lost. Maureen was born at Salvation Army Mother's Home in Hackney (in the East End of London, England) on June 23, 1949. Anyone who knew Maureen for a short while quickly understood the pride Maureen had in her English heritage. That she was willing to exchange life in London for Willingboro, N.J. is a miracle her husband will always cherish. Maureen attended public primary schools and high school in Leyton (a district of London in the County of Essex). Formal education was not Maureen's favorite thing and after high school she quickly entered the workforce. An early job was working as an au pair for a Parisian family. They also had a summer house in the south of France, which must have whetted Maureen's appetite for travel. Another interesting job at around the age of 20 came about after impressing the captain of a private charter yacht in Cannes called the Snowgoose by providing a meal for six on a few Francs. Maureen really enjoyed being a member of the crew for a couple seasons. One other position of note in her 20s was when Maureen worked for New Scotland Yard. She transcribed interviews for the Serious Crime Squad, which meant typing everything including 'um' 'ah' 'yer know guv.' One famous case she worked on involved the gangster twins the Kray Brothers. Alas, after moving to the USA, the jobs became a bit mundane. Maureen was a self-employed wallpaper hanger for about five years. Later she became an auditor for the mortgage company Popular Inc. (which later became Equity One) for 15 years until the recession in 2008 ended her employment and her working career. Maureen loved to tend her garden and that was a lifelong pleasure. When her friend, Sue Beacher, invited Maureen to join the Mount Laurel Garden Club, Maureen was thrilled to be a member! She really enjoyed her association with the Garden Club and the relationships she formed while a member. Cats were another love and I only wish Maureen loved her husband as much as she loved her Buster! Traveling was another great lifelong love. There are too many trips to mention, but her last trip was most special. Maureen managed to go back to London for one last crossing last fall. Not only did Maureen get to see her first (6-month old) grandniece for the first time, but Maureen was able to spend a full month with her only sister. And while she was there, we took a Mediterranean cruise to Greek Islands with Maureen's sister and husband. The cruise departed from Rome and ended in Venice. That Maureen planned this trip last March and had the will and desire to carry through with it despite her physical handicaps says much of what I want to convey about my wife here. One other personal note: we were never blessed with children and that was a hard fact of life. Anyone who knows Maureen knows she would have been a wonderful mother. Maureen resided with her husband, William Gregg Mazzucco, on Elmwood Lane in Willingboro since 1981. She was the daughter of the late Charles Osborne Gray and the late Irene Florence (formerly Pegg). She is survived by her only sister, Susan Andrews and Sue's husband, Peter Andrews, of Wanstead in London; her niece, Victoria and husband, Matthew Barrett, and their daughter, Caitlín, of Chingford in London; and her niece, Katherine Andrews of London, who works in the television industry in the UK. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her visitation from 7 to 9 p.m. Monday, and from 10:30 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, at the Perinchief Chapels, 438 High St., Mount Holly, followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m. Perinchief Chapels, Mount Holly www.perinchief.com