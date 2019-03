Barbara S. Forker of Edgewater Park passed away suddenly on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, at the age of 37. She is survived by her father, Thomas Forker; step mother, Kathleen Alcott; her mother, Helen; and her sister, Christina. She is also survived by several aunts, uncles and cousins. Private services for the family will be held, with burial to be in Laurel Hill Cemetery, Burlington.