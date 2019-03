Joseph J. and Ruth A. Sabino celebrated their anniversary on March 2. They reside in Rochester, PA.

Joseph was the son of the late John and Eva Sabino and Ruth was the daughter of the late Wilfred and Helen Arlene Shanholtz.

They had three children: Michael, deceased, John, and Joey. John and wife Michael live in Koppel, and Joey and her husband William Phillips live in Monessen. They have three grand-children: John, Caitlyn, and Sydney. Terri Lee Sabino Brunson, deceased, lived in Center Twp.