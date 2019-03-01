Donna Marie Pickett of Delran, N.J. passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019. She was 72. She leaves behind her loving husband of 49 years, Larry; children, Patricia Gardner, Lawrence Pickett and daughter-in- law, Michelle Pickett; three grandchildren, Dakota, Tyler and Steven; her great-granddaughter, Paisley; Uncle Frank Zappa and family; four nieces, Alex, Liz, Laura and Maraj; and four nephews, Dominic, Christopher, Sean and Mike. She is also survived by numerous brothers- and sisters-in- law, cousins and some of her dearest friends. Donna's favorite pastime was reading. She loved reading so much that she bought her own book store.She was a BIG Philadelphia Eagles fan, spending many Sunday afternoons cheering them on loud enough for the neighbors to hear. She was an avid tennis player and a teacher at St. Charles Borromeo in Cinnaminson. Donna treasured her family and loved everything purple. Relatives and friendsmay callfrom 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday, March 2, at the Weber Funeral Home Inc., 112 East Broad St., Riverton, NJ 08077, followed by the funeral service at noon. Interment will be at the convenience of the family. Condolences may be sent to the family at the web site below. Weber Funeral Home, 112 Broad Street, Riverton www.weberfuneralhomeinc.com