Giovanni Ventresca passed away at his residence, Washington Township Senior Living in Sewell, N.J., on Monday, Feb. 25, 2019. He was 88. Giovanni was preceded in death by his loving wife, Filomena Ventresca, and his daughter, Maria Ventresca. Born in Torre Dei Nolfi, Providence Aquila, Italy, he was the son of the late Luigi and Maria Concetta Ventresca. Giovanni is survived by his two sons and a daughter, Joseph (Tina), Laura LoStracco (Frank) and Luigi (Kim), and six grandchildren, Tia, Frank, Joe (Kelly), Anthony, Casey and Angelo. He is also survived by his sister, Angelina, and his brother, Lino, both in Italy. He enjoyed bowling, hunting, playing cards, gardening and making his homemade wine. He also was an avid Philadelphia sports fan. Relatives and friends are invited to Giovanni's viewing beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday, March 2, at St. Robert Bellarmine Church, 856 Euclid Ave., Warrington, Pa., where his Funeral Mass will begin at 10 a.m. Interment will follow at Whitemarsh Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Samaritan Hospice online at www.samaritannj.com. To send condolences to the family, please visit the funeral home's web site below. Shelly Funeral Home, Warrington, Pa. www.shellyfuneralhomes.com