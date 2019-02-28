Dolores Lorraine Plakosh, 88, of Hopewell Twp., passed away in her sleep after a brief illness on Saturday, February 23, 2019. Dolores was born May 22, 1930, the daughter of a butcher and homemaker, Alfred and Alice (Mott) Durso, in Uniontown, Pa. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 45 years, Charles; her sister, Leonora; two beautiful twin daughters, who passed shortly after birth, and her dear grandson, Dylan. Dolores is survived by four children, six grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren. The Plakosh family has entrusted their loved one to the care of the HUNTSMAN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES OF ALIQUIPPA, www.huntsmanfuneralhomes.com, 2345 Mill St., where they will receive family and friends on Friday, March 1, 2019, from 3 to 7 p.m. A mass will take place on Saturday, March 2, 2019, in Our Lady of Fatima Church, Hopewell Twp., at 9:30 a.m. with internment immediately following at Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery where she will be laid to rest next to her husband. Visit huntsmanfuneralhomes.com to view the full obituary and send the Plakosh family condolences.