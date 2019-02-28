Alice Philletta (Volk) Schaller, formerly of Warminster, passed away Monday, Feb. 25, 2019, at Masonic Village in Elizabethtown, Pa. Alice was the daughter of Theresa Lang Miller and step-father, Thomas Miller, of Pittsburgh. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 56 years, William Alfred Schaller, as well as her sisters, Gladys Volk Vollberg and Nancy Miller Kunold, and brothers, Lawrence Volk and Raymond Miller. Throughout her 90 years, the focus of Alice's life was her family. She is survived by her sons, James Schaller (Maria Del Rey) and William R. Schaller (Audrie Zettick), and her daughter, Elaine Eichner. Although Alice was the penultimate grandmother to all, she was a devoted Nana to her grandchildren, Stefanie Eichner Barnhart (Daniel), Gerald Eichner Jr. (Megan), Kenneth Eichner (Julie), Adam Schaller, Alexandra Schaller, and Genya Schaller. Early on, Alice worked for Bell Telephone as a switchboard operator, where she met her husband, Bill. After marriage, they resided in Port Vue, then Levittown, and eventually settled in Warminster. After the passing of her husband, Alice moved to Hummelstown, Pa. to live with her son, William, and daughter-in law, Audrie, living there over 12 years until her move to Masonic Village in late 2017. Services will be held Saturday, March 2, at Nativity of Our Lord Catholic Church in Warminster, where a public visitation will be from 9 to 10 a.m., with a prayer service beginning promptly at 10 a.m. Burial will be in St. John Neumann Cemetery in Chalfont, Pa., immediately following the church service. In lieu of flowers, the family asks those seeking to remember her to contribute to the Masonic Village Compassionate Care Fund, Masonic Village at Elizabethtown, Office of Gift Planning, 1 Masonic Dr., Elizabethtown, PA 17022. Decker Funeral Home, Warminster www.deckerfuneralhome.com